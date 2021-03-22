EDF to Close Down Its Last U.K. Coal Plant After 56 Years

(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA will shut its West Burton A coal plant at the end of September next year, the company’s last coal station in Britain.

The swift reduction of power stations burning coal in Britain has helped the country cut its carbon emissions faster than any other rich nation since 1990. The U.K. looks to be on track to fulfill its goal of phasing out the fossil fuel completely from 2024.

Coal is still used to meet peak demand in winter and two units at West Burton A will be available next winter, according to EDF. The station’s 170 staff will be reduced to 50 by the time decommissioning starts in October.

With the final coal unit at the Drax power station shutting this month, that will leave just one station remaining in England and one in Northern Ireland.

EDF has been trying to find a buyer for its West Burton B natural gas-fired station as it focuses on nuclear and renewables.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.