(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA said it’s likely to make further cuts to its nuclear reactor output as scorching weather pushes up river temperatures, bringing the energy crisis in the European Union’s second-largest economy into sharp focus.

The French utility said late Tuesday that power stations on the Rhone and Garonne rivers will likely produce less electricity in the coming days, while there will be a minimum level of output to keep the grid stable. A heat wave is pushing up river temperatures, restricting the utility’s ability to cool the plants.

The restrictions threaten to further push up power prices, which climbed to record levels in France and Germany on Tuesday. Europe is suffering its worst energy crunch in decades as fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a surge in natural gas.

Under French rules, EDF must reduce or halt nuclear output when river temperatures reach certain thresholds to ensure the water used to cool the plants won’t harm the environment when put back into the waterways.

The latest restrictions include curbs at the St. Alban plant from Saturday, according to a filing. The facility will operate at a minimum of 700 megawatts, compared with a total capacity of about 2,600 megawatts. Reductions are also likely at the Tricastin plant, where two units will maintain at least 400 megawatts.

The embattled utility has estimated that output this year will be the lowest in more than three decades as multiple plants are shut for maintenance and checks. Its troubles are forcing the nation, traditionally an exporter, to rely on imports from neighbors including the UK, which is facing its own energy crisis.

France’s nuclear reactors were operating at 44% of capacity on Monday, according to Bloomberg calculations using data from grid operator RTE.

