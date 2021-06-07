(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA will start defuelling its U.K. Dungeness nuclear station with immediate effect, seven years sooner than planned.

Both reactors at the almost 40-year-old U.K. plant have been offline for about three years because of “significant” technical challenges. They will not restart, according to the company’s website.

The closure of Dungeness means that by 2024 five of the U.K.’s nuclear stations will be halted permanently, adding to a list that includes Hunterston B, Hinkley Point B, Heysham-1 and Hartlepool-1. EDF is building a new plant, Hinkley Point C, but that won’t be generating until 2026, making it likely that storage technology or small-scale gas plants will be needed to plug the gap.

Nuclear power is a cornerstone of the U.K.’s net zero plan. It could provide a low-carbon source of electricity to back up a four-fold increase in variable offshore wind capacity by the end of the decade. The government is in talks with EDF about financing for a further station at Sizewell C.

