(Bloomberg) -- Electricite de France SA is looking for partners to test the viability of projects to produce hydrogen and suck carbon dioxide from the air at a proposed nuclear plant in the U.K.

The Paris-based power giant issued two “expression of interest” proposals Monday for the demonstration projects at the Sizewell C plant it plans to build in Suffolk, according to a statement.

EDF plans for the hydrogen project to produce up to 800 kilograms of the gas per day to fuel vehicles and equipment. The second project will test the feasibility of using heat from the plant to power a “direct air capture” system that would capture carbon dioxide.

