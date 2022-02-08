Edgewell CEO Says the Worst of Supply-Chain Snarls Are Behind It

(Bloomberg) -- Edgewell Personal Care Co., the maker of Schick razors and Banana Boat sunscreen, expects supply-chain snarls to start easing -- even though costs overall may come in higher than previously anticipated.

Inflation in fiscal 2022 will likely erode the company’s margins by about 200 basis points compared to the prior year, the company said Tuesday on a call following its quarterly earnings report. Still, disruptions to operations should abate as omicron infections wane, some raw materials become more available and demand moderates, Chief Executive Officer Rod Little said in an interview.

“The worst is behind us,” he said.

He pointed to signs of progress such as Edgewell staffing levels: Only 1% to 2% of Edgewell’s manufacturing workers are currently out, versus as much as 10% during the peak of omicron infections. The company is also seeing prices for materials, such as resins, begin to ease as supplies climb.

Little also expects ebbing Covid-19 infections to prompt more spending away from the home, which should help tame demand for some goods.

To deal with stubbornly high costs, Little said Edgewell has automated some manufacturing tasks, including part of the packaging process. It’s also looking to raise prices to offset inflation, much like its peers.

On Tuesday, the company cut its projection for earnings per share for the current fiscal year to account for costs associated with its November purchase of Billie Inc., a direct-to-consumer women’s razor brand. First-quarter net sales of $463.3 million were shy of the $466.6 million estimate from eight analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

The shares fell 12% at 1:16 p.m. in New York. Investors focused on the near-term hit to earnings per share, according to Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey. The stock has declined about 17% so far in 2022.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.