(Bloomberg) -- Edison International’s Southern California Edison utility is looking to spend another $760.1 million on expanding electric car-charging networks as the state works to get more emissions-free vehicles on the road.

Edison said Tuesday that it had filed a plan with state regulators to support the installation of 48,000 charging ports over four years. SoCalEd already won $343 million from regulators to help build out the networks necessary to charge medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles.

California Governor Jerry Brown has made the adoption of electric cars a key part of his effort to combat climate change. Earlier this year, he outlined a $2.5 billion plan to expand a network of EV charging and hydrogen fueling stations as part of the state’s goal of getting 5 million zero-emissions cars on the road by 2030. Utilities like Edison have hailed the rapid adoption of electric cars as a potential boon that promises to boost electricity demand.

