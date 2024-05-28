(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi-based Alef Education’s shareholders are looking to raise as much as 1.89 billion dirhams ($515 million) in an initial public offering that will be the first in the United Arab Emirates’ capital this year.

The price range was set at 1.30 dirhams to 1.35 dirhams per share, according to a statement on Tuesday. Tech Nova Investment – Sole Proprietorship LLC and Kryptonite Investments LLC are offering 1.4 billion shares, or a 20% stake, in the edtech firm.

At the top end, the price range implies a market capitalization of 9.45 billion dirhams. The company will take orders from institutional investors until June 5, with final pricing due on June 6. The shares are expected to start trading June 12.

Alef expects to pay investors a dividend of at least 135 million dirhams for this year and 2025, implying a yield of as much as 7.42%.

While there have been no IPOs in Abu Dhabi so far this year, it’s been a busy period for listings in the Persian Gulf. Dubai has hosted two: the $429 million listing of the city’s public parking business Parkin Co., and the $375 million float of high-end supermarket Spinneys 1961 Holding Plc.

Saudi Arabia has seen a burst of activity in the last month and several of the IPOs have drawn many times more orders from investors than there are shares available.

Founded in 2016 and indirectly majority owned by Abu Dhabi Capital Group, Alef Education serves the kindergarten to 12th grade sector. It operates in countries including the UAE, Indonesia, Morocco and the US and plans to expand both organically and inorganically.

First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and EFG Hermes are the joint global coordinators on the IPO.

Parents in the UAE are among the world’s biggest spenders when it comes to educating their children. Dubai’s emergence as a post-Covid haven has drawn newcomers to the emirate, where private schools are mandatory for expatriate children.

Private school operator Taaleem Holdings, which listed in Dubai at the end of 2022, initially saw its shares fall below the offer price but they are now trading 22% higher as profit rose on higher student enrollments.

