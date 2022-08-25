(Bloomberg) -- Having too many college-educated women threatens Hungary’s economy and demographics by skewing education and making it more difficult for them to marry and eventually have children, according to a state study.

The work, titled “Signs of Pink Education in Hungary?!,” was published by the State Audit Office on July 1 and reported by Nepszava newspaper on Thursday. It was quickly promoted by local media as the latest product of a macho political culture under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who refers to tough tasks as “work for men.”

According to the study, highly educated women tend to be more picky than men about the educational status of their spouses. Like many European nations, Hungary suffers from a low birth rate, which Orban’s nationalist party says threatens the country’s future.

“Where there’s a difference in the educational attainment of a marrying couple, the bride is usually more educated than the groom,” researchers wrote. “If this tendency continues, the inequity in higher eduction may risk a drop in births due to the reduced probability of women choosing to marry and bear children.”

The study said this stemmed partly from women being over-represented in the teaching profession, leading to “male attributes being underrated, possibly penalized” in the classroom.

While the report found that boys “unequivocally” study less, their ability to apply themselves to activities like juggling a football showed that they, too had the capacity for “extraordinary focus,” wrote the researchers, who comprised three women and one man.

Schools favoring “female attributes” may lead to “a number of economic and social effects,” the study said.

“An insufficient development of male attributes and competencies results in economic damage and is disadvantageous for the country’s competitiveness,” according to the researchers, who were led by Beatrix Fuzi from the Budapest University of Economics. They listed creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit as “male attributes.”

The study didn’t mention gender inequity elsewhere. There’s just one woman in Orban’s 15-member cabinet, and women comprise about 13% of lawmakers in Hungary, the second-lowest ratio among the 38 members of the Organization of Economic Development and Cooperation.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.