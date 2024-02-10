15h ago
Edward Lowassa, Former Tanzanian Prime Minister, Dies at Age 70
Bloomberg News
(Bloomberg) -- Edward Lowassa, a former prime minister of Tanzania, has died at age 70, the nation’s presidential office said.
Lowassa, who served as premier of the east African country from 2005 to 2008 under President Jakaya Kikwete, died on Feb. 10 while receiving treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute in Dar es Salaam, the nation’s largest city.
“We have lost a smart leader, who committed himself and devoted himself to our country,” President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, adding that Lowassa served Tanzania in various capacities for more than 35 years.
Lowassa resigned as prime minister in 2008 after being implicated in a corruption scandal but made an unsuccessful run for the nation’s presidential office in 2015 after changing parties.
