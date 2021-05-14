(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Beyond Brexit weekly newsletter, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Edwin Poots won the race to lead Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party, with tensions around Brexit’s impact on the troubled region now set to intensify.

He succeeds Arlene Foster, who laid out her plans to quit last month.

Poots has pledged to lead a campaign against the Irish protocol of the Brexit trade agreement, which has enraged unionists. Foster’s decision to step down was in part fueled by criticism that she was insufficiently tough in opposing the protocol, which treats Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the U.K.

The protocol effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs area and much of the single market. That means goods coming from mainland Britain need to be checked before or on entry to the region to ensure they meet the bloc’s rules and standards. Unionists see it as weakening ties to the U.K. while making business more difficult.

Meanwhile, tensions in a region that was racked by decades of violence are at their highest in years. More than 70 police were injured in rioting last month which was at least partly fueled by Brexit.

Ireland’s Prime Minister Micheal Martin met with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the U.K. today, where they agreed on the importance of upholding the Good Friday agreement and maintaining “smooth trade between Great Britain, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland,” Downing Street said.

Poots, 55, has long been known as a hard line opponent of the protocol, even though as agriculture minister he is responsible for enforcing checks at Northern Ireland’s ports.

“Poots has worked with Sinn Féin in the Northern Ireland Executive, but he is on the hard-line wing of the party which is also very socially conservative, said Peter Cardwell, a former special adviser to two Northern Ireland Secretaries in the U.K. government. “I can see circumstances in which a hard-line DUP may go into next year’s Assembly election on an anti-Sinn Féin, anti-Protocol campaign.”

It also elevates a man who has drawn attention for expressing controversial views. He once told the BBC he believed the earth was about 6,000 years old and attempted to challenge a court ruling allowing gay and unmarried couples to adopt children, according to the broadcaster. Last year he said nationalist areas of Northern Ireland had about six times more coronavirus transmission than unionist areas.

Poots will be judged in the short term by what concessions he can get on the protocol. Negotiations between the U.K. and EU are ongoing, but what would satisfy unionists is unclear as the EU is adamant the protocol won’t be removed entirely. He also won’t be directly involved in negotiations between the EU and U.K. on how it is implemented.

“We are listening to Unionist concerns, but we also have to listen to other concerns,” Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney told a webinar May 13. “We will do as much as we can to try to advocate for pragmatism and change, but we’ve got to do that within the confines of the protocol and the international agreement that’s there.”

The new leader also faces a growing clamor from nationalists who want to see a united Ireland. However, under a provision of the Good Friday Agreement, a so-called border poll on Irish unification could only take place if the U.K. government considers such a referendum would likely be passed.

