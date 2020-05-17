(Bloomberg) -- Months of concern over rising Covid-19 infection levels may be secondary for investors in coming days as market-moving events and policy decisions take center stage.

China’s annual National People’s Congress starting Friday will likely keep volatility suppressed for developing-nation currencies, despite the prospect of another flareup in tensions between Beijing and Washington. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s measure of implied volatility declined over the past three weeks as history suggests that the People’s Bank of China will do what it can to ensure a calm yuan-trading environment during the meeting.

Elswhere, central banks in South Africa, Turkey, Indonesia and Thailand will probably cut interest rates further, diminishing their carry-trade returns, as the nations’ currencies underperform peers. And as distressed-debt levels rise across developing economies, Argentina could officially fall into default if the South American nation fails to reach a $65 billion restructuring deal with bondholders by Friday’s deadline.

“There are undeniably still plenty of risks out there,” said Trieu Pham, an emerging-market strategist at ING Groep NV in London. “I continue to remain concerned about emerging-market external vulnerabilities, which would be in the spotlight again if EM currencies come under pressure.”

That’s not to say that the coronavirus is far from people’s minds after the Federal Reserve issued a warning Friday that stock and other asset prices could suffer significant declines should the pandemic deepen. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, who called last week for more government action to prevent lasting economic harm from the virus, will testify before Congress on Tuesday.

Stable Yuan

Investors will be looking for China’s Congress to signal a stimulus boost at the annual meeting

The past seven annual sessions saw the offshore yuan rise on five occasions, while the official fixing was kept very stable

The currency’s 30-day volatility plunged last week to the lowest since January

Rate Cuts Galore

The South African Reserve Bank will probably cut its policy rate by 50 basis points to a record-low 3.75% on Thursday, according to the median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey Forward-rate agreements are even more dovish, pricing in almost 60 basis points. The central bank has already slashed the repo rate by 200 basis points since the start of the coronavirus-related sell-off in March, and Governor Lesetja Kganyago said earlier this month it has room to do more as inflation expectations diminish

After surprising investors with a larger-than-expected rate cut of one percentage point in April, Turkey’s central bank is seen cutting the one-week repo rate by another 50 basis points to 8.25%, also on Thursday With inflation cooling as oil prices fell and the economy slowed, policy makers will probably see few hurdles to further easing, though the lira’s volatility may count in favor of caution

Indonesia’s central bank will probably lower its benchmark rate by 25 basis points on Tuesday. The market will also look for confirmation of Bank Indonesia’s view that the rupiah remains undervalued and will continue to support both the nation’s currency and bond markets The currency’s outperformance this quarter -- Asia’s top performer with more than a 9% advance -- has owed much to the governor’s explicit reassurances of official support

The Bank of Thailand is expected to cut rates by a further 25 basis points on Wednesday The local bond markets have rallied on plunging inflation and are likely to continue to be supported by rate cuts. The country also releases April trade numbers on Friday

China’s central bank is expected to keep prime rates unchanged on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, although there is the possibility of a Reserve Requirement cut in the near future. This may offer support to local bonds -- which have endured a 16 basis-point rise in yields in May at the 10-year tenor, the worst performance in Asia

Argentina Gets New Proposals

Argentina’s largest creditors sent Alberto Fernandez’s government new counteroffers in an effort to reach a restructuring deal

Bondholders have until Friday to strike a deal. The deadline aligns with the due date for $500 million of delayed interest payments. Failure to reach an agreement or pay the cash by that date would result in Argentina’s ninth default

On the macro front, a reading of Argentine economic activity in March, set for Wednesday, will reflect early risks of the virus

Data and Events

Malaysia’s parliament is due to sit for a single day on May 18, and will be confined to listening to the king’s speech. It comes after Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, chairman of the ruling coalition Barisan Nasional, said it will provide undivided support and confidence for Muhyiddin Yassin as Malaysia’s prime minister. An easing of the political risk in the country, which was blamed for dragging Malaysia stocks into a bear market, may help support the country’s assets The nation’s April CPI is due on Wednesday. The Bloomberg survey sees a sharp decline in prices. Note that, across Asia, inflation readings came in below expectations for April, providing significant support for bond prices in May

Thailand, which releases first-quarter GDP on Monday, is expected to go into deep contraction. The report comes as the Thai baht has reversed some of its earlier losses to become one of Asia’s top-performing currencies this quarter

Taiwan’s April export orders, due on Wednesday, are expected to contract

South Korea’s 20-day exports for May, due on Thursday, are expected to show a very sharp further contraction, after dismal 10-day export numbers. Korean exports are often considered a leading indicator for global economic activity and a serious shortfall could have a negative impact on broader market sentiment

Russia’s economic growth probably slowed to 1.8% year-on-year in the first quarter, from 2.1%, according to an estimate due Tuesday. That’s the first reading to start showing the impact of plunging oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic

A heavy data week in Poland will start to show the hit from the pandemic, with core CPI data for April on Monday, followed on Wednesday by wages and employment numbers, PPI and industrial output on Thursday and retail sales and construction growth on Friday

Mexico is beginning to reopen its economy on Monday, starting with automobile, mining and construction companies. Inflation figures for the first part of May, to be posted on Friday, will probably remain subdued amid weak demand, according to Bloomberg Economics Investors are now net short Mexican peso for the first time since December 2018, CFTC data show

While Chile’s first-quarter gross domestic product data on Monday may flag a thin increase from a year earlier, Bloomberg Economics says that shouldn’t ease concern about the outlook in 2020. Investors will watch central bank meeting minutes on Friday for clues on how policy makers are considering the risks of the pandemic

Peru will probably report a shrinkage in gross domestic product for the first quarter as the outbreaks and lockdown measures throttled economic activity. The release date hasn’t yet been set

