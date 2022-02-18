(Bloomberg) -- EFG Hermes is poised to pick Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to advise on First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC’s offer to acquire a majority stake, people familiar with the matter said.

The independent adviser, once hired, will make a recommendation to shareholders of Egypt’s largest investment bank, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Investors in the bank include Natixis SA and U.S.-based Ripplewood.

Spokespeople at EFG and Goldman declined to comment.

EFG Hermes confirmed last week that it had received a non-binding offer from First Abu Dhabi Bank for a stake of no less than 51% at 19 Egyptian pounds per share, a premium of about 21% on its share price before the offer and valuing the firm at $1.2 billion.

Goldman Sachs ranked first for deal advice in the Middle East and Africa last year, ahead of Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

