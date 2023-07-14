(Bloomberg) -- The Kenyan currency’s weakening streak is likely to extend to the end of year, pushing the shilling to about 150 against the dollar, according to EFG Hermes Research.

Insufficient dollar supply has dragged the shilling 15% lower so far this year to 141.44 by Friday at 3:15 p.m. in the capital, Nairobi. The unit has lost 1% since mid-June when Kamau Thugge took office as governor of the central bank.

“We are still seeing some pressure on the shilling; the current account has narrowed, but still remains quite significant,” Ronak Rasiklal Gadhia, director of frontier banks at EFG Hermes Research, said in an interview in Nairobi.

While raising rates shortly after Thugge took over as governor sent the market the right signals on the shilling, some depositors are still not letting go of their forex holdings, Gadhia said.

“We haven’t seen that dollarization reverse because there’s still some uncertainty as to whether the shilling has stabilized,” he said. “A lot of depositors are still playing it safe.”

Significant inflows of foreign currency from a syndicated loan, funding from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, as well as a potential new Eurobond issuance will raise enough cash for Kenya to settle its maiden $2 billion Eurobond that’s maturing in June 2024, Gadhia said.

“It’s absolutely critical they pay it up because that would send a strong signal that Kenya’s dollar situation isn’t as bad as it was perceived to be earlier this year,” he said.

A default will raise borrowing costs, resulting in losses for local-currency investment portfolios. There would also be an increase in deposit rates leading to further margin pressure that would cause higher lending rates and non-performing loans, Gadhia said.

