(Bloomberg) -- EFG-Hermes Holding SAE, Egypt’s biggest investment bank, will shut down its frontier operations and will close its office in Singapore, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

The Cairo-based investment bank will also fully exit Pakistan after completing its merger there with Intermarket Securities, according to the memo. The firm is also considering exiting the UK, the document showed.

The firm has a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, UK, US and Bangladesh. It will reassess its businesses in Nigeria and Kenya, which will operate on an execution-only basis for the interim.

The company declined to comment.

