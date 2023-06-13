Egg Prices Drop by Most Since 1951 as Frozen Juice Soars by Record

(Bloomberg) -- Egg prices tumbled in May by the most since 1951 as US output continued to rebound from the worst-ever outbreak of avian influenza that killed millions of birds.

Cheaper eggs came as meat and dairy prices also eased, helping to slow the rate of food inflation to 0.2% for the month from April, according to US Labor Department data released Tuesday. Overall, easing US inflation is supporting the case for the Federal Reserve to pause interest-rate hikes later this week.

Still, volatile weather continued to hit some food categories. Prices for frozen noncarbonated juices and drinks jumped 7.4% — the most ever — amid a disappointing US orange harvest.

