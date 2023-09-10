1h ago
Egypt Allows Recent Wheat Deal to Be Supplied From Any Origin
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Crop trader Solaris will be allowed the option to supply a recent private wheat deal to Egypt with grain from any origin, Supply Minister Ali El-Mosilhy said in an interview with Bloomberg.
Solaris has to inform the state-run buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities, with the qualities, standards and documents of the new origin in advance as the grain must adhere to the contract criteria, El-Mosillhy said. The company also has to disclose the FOB and CIF prices.
Read also: Trader to Now Ship Romanian Wheat to Egypt After Russian Issue
The minister on Sept. 4 had said that GASC had booked 480,000 tons of Russian wheat in direct negotiations. The Russia wheat purchase was first reported by Reuters.
Egypt in June also made a similar allowance over origins to a trader.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
6:21
Here are where the new Zellers locations are popping up
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
2:46
Read the full text of the Bank of Canada rate announcement
-
5:44
Registered Education Savings Plan tips for parents and students