Egypt and Greece on Thursday signed a maritime border agreement, a move that comes amid criticism of growing Turkish influence in the eastern Mediterranean region.

The agreement, which lays out the boundary between the two nations’ exclusive economic zones, will allow Athens and Cairo to secure maximum benefits from oil and natural gas in the area, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a televised press conference with his Greek counterpart, Nikolaos Dendias.

The deal comes as Turkey is looking to issue new energy exploration licenses in the eastern Mediterranean, a move sharply criticized by Greece and the European Union. In addition, Turkish support for the internationally recognized, Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord has upped the stakes in the war-ravaged North African nation.

Egypt, which is backing eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, has said Turkey is supporting terrorists and militias that pose a national security risk for Cairo.

The agreement comes as tensions between Athens and Ankara flared up recently after Turkey said it would send a seismic research vessel into an area south of the coastal city of Antalya and the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which both countries say falls into their respective continental shelves. Ankara since said it will hold off on the survey to give time for diplomacy.

A maritime deal Turkey’s president signed in November with Libya’s GNA prompted Turkey to claim maritime rights in some zones Athens says are Greek.

