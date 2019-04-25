(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian authorities announced a nationwide state of emergency for three months and imposed a curfew in parts of northern Sinai close to Israel and Gaza, according to a decree published in the official gazette.

There was no immediate explanation for the decision but Egypt has imposed a state of emergency in northern Sinai in recent years to combat Islamist militants. Before the 2011 uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak, Egypt had long stretches of emergency rule.

