(Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices in Egypt rose in May even before expected fuel subsidy cuts go into effect, dimming the likelihood of near-term interest rate reductions.

The annual inflation rate rose to 14.1% from 13% in April, when it had cooled as the government added extra food supplies into the marketplace to temper a potential rise going into the holy month of Ramadan. The increase was reflected most strongly in the month-on-month figure, which more than doubled to 1.1%, state-run statistics agency CAPMAS reported Monday.

The main driver was stronger food inflation. While the rise is unlikely to prompt the central bank to raise interest rates, it also means that the regulator “is likely to refrain from restarting its easing cycle,” Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said in a research note.

“Policy makers will also want to await more details on upcoming subsidy cuts and assess the impact that they will have on inflation,” Tuvey said. The current inflation level remains well above the central bank’s target range of 9%, plus or minus 3 percentage points, for end-2020.

Annual core inflation, the gauge measured by the central bank that strips out volatile and regulated items, is expected to be released later in the day.

The uptick in consumer prices comes as the government is pushing ahead with a sweeping economic program aimed at boosting growth while cutting spending and its reliance on debt. Inflation has been a major hurdle for authorities after it spiked to well over 30% after the 2016 flotation of the pound.

Inflation has since cooled, giving the central bank more breathing room. Even so, the increase in prices, coupled with high interest rates, have squeezed businesses.

After a brief period of growth, Egypt’s non-oil private sector activity contracted again in May, according to Emirates NBD and IHS Markit. The Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.1 in May, its lowest since February, compared to 50.8 in April. A reading of under 50 reflects a contraction in business activity.

The drop was “driven by both output and new orders, both of which saw moderate declines compared to the previous month, following expansions in April,” Emirates NBD’s economist for the Middle East and North Africa, Daniel Marc Richards, said in a report.

“In a bid to shore up demand, firms continued to discount, with output prices declining for the second month in a row,” Richards said. “Although the pace of growth in purchase costs has slowed in line with inflation, it will likely accelerate in the coming months as new subsidy reforms push up energy and fuel tariffs.”

Egypt Central Bank Keeps Rates Unchanged Before Subsidy Cuts (1)

The fuel subsidy cuts, which are expected at the end of June or early in the fiscal year that begins July 1, are a key part of the government’s push to cut costs. Allen Sandeep, director of research at Naeem brokerage in Cairo says the inflationary impact of those increases “would depend on the extent of fuel price hikes and offsetting impacts of last year’s high base effects.”

