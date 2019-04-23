(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian voters overwhelmingly approved amendments to the constitution, including one that would extend President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi’s term and allow him to hold office through to 2030, the head of the country’s Supreme Elections Commission, Lasheen Ibrahim, said Tuesday.

A total of 88.83 percent of voters approved the proposed amendments, he said in televised comments. Turnout for the three-day referendum that ended on Monday was 44.3 percent of the eligible 61 million voters.

