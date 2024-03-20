Mar 20, 2024
Egypt Cancels Next MPC Meeting Following Unscheduled Rate Hike
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s central bank canceled the next meeting of its Monetary Policy Committee scheduled for March 28, saying an unscheduled rate hike two weeks ago was sufficient.
On March 6, the bank lifted its key rate by a record 600 basis points to 27.25% and allowed the pound to devalue, as a precursor to getting a new loan from the International Monetary Fund and others.
The moves were part of an effort to stabilize the cash-strapped nation, whose stability is seen as crucial for the Middle East.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.
