Egypt Central Bank Raises Benchmark Rate in Surprise Meeting
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s central bank on Monday raised the benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, citing what it said were global inflationary pressures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision, taken after an extraordinary meeting of the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, boosted the deposit rate to 9.25% and the lending rate to 10.25%.
