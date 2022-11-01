(Bloomberg) -- At the conclusion of last year’s COP26 climate change summit, Alok Sharma, the UK politician who presided over the event, said the hope of limiting global warming to the critical threshold of 1.5C was still achievable but “its pulse is weak.”

A year on and that goal is on life support. And COP27, this year’s United Nations climate convention which kicks off in Sharm El Sheikh on Sunday, is “unlikely” to provide the “inflection point” needed to put the earth on the right path, said Adair Turner, the former City of London finance regulator who now chairs the Energy Transitions Commission.

In a report published on Wednesday, the ETC said the chances of limiting global warming to 1.5C are quickly fading. The warning comes just a week after the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change said government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions aren’t enough to avoid catastrophic global warming, with the planet on track to heat up between 2.1 C and 2.9C by the end of the century, compared to pre-industrial times.

“A reasonable person would say the chances are limited” of meeting to the 1.5C target, but “don’t say let’s just flip to 2C,” Turner said in an interview. “Every 0.1C matters.”

Climate scientists say if the world is to have any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5C then total carbon emissions between 2020 and 2050 must be limited to 500 billion tons. But that carbon budget is being used up rapidly: from the start of 2022, around 80 Gigatons of those 500 Gigatons had already been used up, ETC said. Existing national commitments and targets imply that the remaining budget “will be significantly exceeded.”“We must face the reality that the combination of unilateral national commitments made so far does not add up and we are running out of time,” ETC said.To achieve the 1.5C objective, all countries--especially developed economies and China--must “achieve, and ideally overachieve or increase, emissions reduction commitments,” it said. Meanwhile, “significant financial flows and technical assistance” should go to middle and lower-income countries to help them achieve emissions cuts at a faster pace.Carbon removals could also play a significant role in bridging the gap, ETC said. In a separate report earlier this year, ETC estimated that removals of at much as 225 billion tons of CO2 might be needed by 2050 to stay on track for 1.5C. Removals can include both so-called nature-based solutions, which involves halting deforestation and large scale reforestation, as well as in the form of technology such as machines that suck carbon from the atmosphere.

“The participation of corporates in voluntary carbon markets should be maximized,” ETC also said, adding that there should be the potential for their involvement to raise up to $190 billion for climate finance by 2030.

