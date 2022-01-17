Egypt Could See Military-Owned Firms List on Bourse in 2022

(Bloomberg) -- Some military-owned companies could sell stakes on the Egyptian stock market this year, the head of the country’s market regulatory agency said Monday.

Mohamed Omran, speaking to reporters, didn’t provide additional details. But the disclosure suggests momentum for a proposal put forward in 2019 by President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Read also: Egypt’s Biggest IPO Since 2015 Soars in Highly Anticipated Debut

More broadly, the government has also relaunched a stalled program to sell or list additional stakes or IPO some entities owned by the state.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.