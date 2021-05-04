(Bloomberg) -- An Egyptian court upheld an earlier ruling to detain the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal, as authorities continue to seek as much as $900 million in compensation from the vessel’s owners.

The decision was announced Tuesday by a court in the canal-side city of Ismailia, following a legal appeal by the owners of the ship.

The court in mid-April granted the Suez Canal Authority’s request for the seizure of the 400-meter-long vessel as talks dragged on over compensation for Egypt. The stranding of the Ever Given in the southern reaches of the canal for almost a week in March caused mass disruptions to global shipping.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.