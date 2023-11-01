(Bloomberg) -- Egypt started curbing vital natural gas supplies to some energy-intensive industries, a sign of the widening economic impact the Israel-Hamas war is having on a country already facing power cuts due to fuel shortages.

The government’s gas flow reduction to industry is temporary and hasn’t impacted production yet, according to two people familiar with the situation. Even so, fertilizer companies have seen supplies reduced by 30%, one of the people said.

Since Israel shut its offshore Tamar gas field because of the fighting in Gaza, Egypt’s natural gas imports have fallen to zero from 800 million cubic feet per day, the government said this week. This has led to more of the electricity shortages that have already plagued the country since the middle of the year as an exceptional heat wave stretched fuel supplies.

Egypt relies on gas imports from its neighbor Israel to meet some of its domestic demand, as well as for re-exporting to Europe via its liquefied natural gas facilities. The unusually hot weather meant Egypt was consuming all the gas that it was producing, leaving little for overseas shipments. The government’s plan was to resume exports to Europe in October.

Misr Fertilizers Production Co., which makes urea, said that gas supplies have been reduced since Oct. 27, but no production lines have stopped, according to an Egyptian stock exchange filing Wednesday. Egypt’s urea exports, primarily to Europe, account for about 10% of the global trade in the fertilizer.

Shares of Abou Kir Fertilizers dropped by the most in more than a decade on Tuesday, shedding 11% in Cairo after the government announced the halt in natural gas imports.

Egypt’s Winter LNG Exports May Fall 40% With Gaza Conflict: BNEF

Earlier this month, Chevron shut down the Israeli Tamar gas field amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and suspended exports through the subsea EMG pipeline running from Ashkelon in southern Israel to Egypt.

--With assistance from Tarek El-Tablawy.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.