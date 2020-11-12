(Bloomberg) -- Egypt cut interest rates for a second consecutive meeting, seeking to give a boost to local businesses battling with the impact of the coronavirus.

The central bank reduced the benchmark deposit rate 50 basis points to 8.25%, the Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday in a statement. Seven of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted the cut. The lending rate was reduced by the same amount to 9.25%.

The decision follows combined cuts of 350 basis points earlier in the year and could help reduce the financing costs of Egypt’s budget deficit while adding fuel to a fledgling revival of the private sector. Business activity in the North African nation posted a six-year high in October, although concerns over further unemployment and potential new Covid-19-related restrictions continue to dog the economy.

Even after the cut, Egypt retains one of the world’s highest real-interest rates -- a ranking that’s made its debt a darling with overseas investors in emerging markets. Foreign holdings in local debt jumped to $21.7 billion at the end of October, stoked by the world’s best carry-trade returns after Argentina and agreements with the International Monetary Fund.

Recent news of a viable Covid-19 vaccine signals a timetable for a possible end to the pandemic. That in turn could reduce external financing risks for Egypt, Farouk Soussa, an economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said in a note before the decision.

Inflation accelerated in October to its fastest pace in four months, but remains below the central bank’s target of 9% plus or minus three percentage points in the fourth quarter.

