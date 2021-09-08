(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s foreign minister said Wednesday his country had no interest in armed conflict with Ethiopia over a disputed Nile dam, and stressed that Cairo was also keen on finding ways to restore ties with Turkey.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV, said that his country was “eager to find a resolution” and a formula for restoring normal ties with Turkey, but more work needed to be done.

Relations between the two regional powers soured over Turkey’s support for Islamists. Those tensions escalated with Turkey’s support for the U.N.-backed, internationally recognized Libyan government in Tripoli, while Egypt had supported eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar. The two countries have since tried to move closer amid a broader push to bridge divides between the vying regional powers.

Commenting on ongoing tensions with Ethiopia and its filling and operating of a controversial Nile dam, Shoukry said that Egypt was committed to talks and that the “terminology has always been that for any country, all options are always open.”

He said, however, that Egypt was keen to avoid any kind of military conflict.

Egypt and Sudan are concerned that the Renaissance Dam will undercut their access to Nile water, on which they rely for the overwhelming majority of their fresh water needs.

