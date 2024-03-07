(Bloomberg) -- Egypt expects its new International Monetary Fund deal to catalyze a total of $20 billion in foreign support for the troubled economy.

The figure includes the $8 billion expanded IMF loan and $1.2 billion more from its Resilience and Sustainability Facility, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait told a business event in Cairo on Thursday. The rest would come from the World Bank, European Union, Japan and the UK, he said.

Read More: Egypt Unlocks $8 Billion IMF Loan to Ease Crisis With FX Float

Egypt and the IMF on Wednesday said they’d agreed to more than double the rescue program — a culmination of recent global efforts to stabilize the cash-strapped North African nation squeezed by wars and record inflation. The announcement came hours after authorities enacted a long-awaited currency flotation and carried out Egypt’s biggest-ever interest rate hike.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.