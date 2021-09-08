(Bloomberg) -- Egypt plans to restart a stalled program to list or sell additional stakes in over 20 state-run companies by the end of the year, Planning Minister Hala El-Saeed said Wednesday.

The government has also received offers from four international consortia to rehabilitate and develop the Mogamma complex in downtown Cairo, El-Saeed told Bloomberg on the sidelines of an international cooperation conference in Egypt. She declined to provide additional details about the offers.

The move to restart the state IPO program appears to signal that the government is confident about market conditions that had soured over the past couple of years, in part due to broader emerging markets challenges, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Of the more than 20 companies that the government had targeted, including Banque du Caire, it’s managed to only sell an additional stake in state-run tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

