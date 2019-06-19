(Bloomberg) -- Egypt lashed out at the United Nations and Turkey after they assailed the circumstances leading to the death of former President Mohamed Mursi, who collapsed this week while testifying in court.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said calls for an impartial investigation into Mursi’s death by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, were a “deliberate attempt to politicize a natural death.”

And, in a hint of the rivalries between Egypt and Turkey, Hafez directed a veiled barb at Ankara after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan questioned whether his fellow Islamist had died a natural death.

Mursi, Who Ruled Egypt Between Two Revolts, Dies in Court (2)

“Such officials proclaim their respect for democracy and human rights, while their actions and practices indicate that they solely seek to remain in power through all possible means, which has turned them into tyrannical dictatorships,” Hafez said, without mentioning Erdogan or Turkey by name.

Like Erdogan, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi has also come under fire for what rights groups and others say is a concerted campaign against critics. The two sometimes find themselves on different sides of regional conflicts between Islamists and their opponents.

Rights groups have suggested that the Islamist, who was Egypt’s first democratically elected civilian president, didn’t receive adequate medical care while in prison. Mursi was ousted in a popularly backed military takeover led by El-Sisi a year after his 2012 election and spent the past years battling a slew of charges.

