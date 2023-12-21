(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s first interest-rate hike since August is creeping ever-closer, although slowing inflation and the wait for a much-anticipated currency devaluation probably mean it won’t happen until 2024.

Now President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi’s reelection is confirmed, all eyes are on the North African nation’s next steps to navigate its worst economic crisis in decades. The International Monetary Fund has signaled extra financial assistance may be coming, while Wall Street sees another plunge for the pound as near-certain in the weeks ahead.

But with no major movement on those fronts expected before January, nine of 13 economists in a Bloomberg survey predict the Central Bank of Egypt will leave the benchmark deposit rate at a record high of 19.25% at Thursday’s meeting. The rest foresee raises of between 100 to 300 basis points.

“I don’t see much to gain from a hike at this stage,” said Simon Williams, economist for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at HSBC Holding Plc. The regulator will likely “wait until the FX is allowed to adjust, and then take rates higher in tandem with support from the IMF,” he said.

Still, those predicting more monetary tightening include the likes of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., highlighting the complex calculations the Middle East’s most populous country is balancing. After facing grave financial danger this year, Egypt has a potential lifeline stemming from its pivotal geopolitical role as the Israel-Hamas war rages next door.

Read More: Egypt Needs Cash and Gaza War Gives World New Reasons to Help

The IMF agreed on a $3 billion rescue package with Egypt a year ago — although little has so far been disbursed — and may now be poised to double the amount, according to people familiar with the matter.

The lender’s keen to protect an economy that gets substantial foreign exchange from both tourism and Suez Canal fees. The latter — usually amounting to billions of dollars a year — could be threatened by attacks in the Red Sea that are causing many shipping firms to stop using the waterway.

The fund’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, had been urging Egypt to loosen its reins on the currency, but appeared to moderate her view earlier in December. She suggested authorities should battle inflation — now at about 35% after slowing for two consecutive months — before tackling the exchange rate.

Stable Pound

Consumer prices have been bearing the brunt of three devaluations since early 2022. The Egyptian pound has been trading at 30.9 per dollar at banks for much of this year, but it’s around 36% weaker on the black market, at 50. That’s about the same level that investors expect it to weaken to over the next 12 months.

For Mohamed Abu Basha, head of research at Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes, Georgieva’s comments were a “game-changer” that’ll likely be followed by tightening and efforts to ease Egypt’s backlog of requests for foreign currency. He expects a hike of as much as 300 basis points.

A raise may also show Egypt is “normalizing monetary policy ahead of an anticipated new deal with the IMF,” according to Goldman economist Farouk Soussa.

But while the IMF chief’s words added more intrigue to the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision, most see a marginal impact on the eventual time-line for devaluation.

“We, alongside the market consensus, expect the CBE to weaken its tight grip on the pound in 1Q24,” said Jean-Michel Saliba, Middle East and North Africa economist at Bank of America Corp. The regulator will likely “adjust policy rates in the immediate aftermath of any devaluation.”

