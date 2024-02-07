(Bloomberg) -- Egypt hiked the minimum wage for state workers by 50%, seeking to ease a cost—of-living crisis in the cash-strapped North African country that’s likely preparing for another dramatic currency devaluation.

Under what authorities dubbed Egypt’s biggest-ever social protection package, its lowest-paid employees will earn 6,000 pounds ($194) a month from March, with state workers getting raises of at least 1,000 pounds. The income-tax exemption limit for both public and private sector employees was increased to an annual 60,000 pounds from 45,000.

The initiative is Egypt’s latest bid to tackle the impact of a grueling two-year economic crisis that’s sent consumer prices soaring and has authorities seeking some $10 billion from an International Monetary Fund-led rescue package. Authorities put the overall cost of the social program at 180 billion pounds, without giving a time-frame.

A new IMF deal likely hinges on Egypt devaluing its currency for the fourth time since early 2022. The pound has held steady at about 30.9 per dollar for much of the past year although it trades closer to 60 on the local black market, underscoring the chronic shortage of foreign exchange.

Read More: Egypt Talks on IMF-Led Deal Go On With $10 Billion on Table

Another devaluation risks fueling inflation that has only recently started to cool after hitting a record 38% in mid-2023. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in June warned of the strains price hikes stemming from devaluations were putting on Egypt’s 105-million-plus people.

Most economists expect Egypt to devalue the pound again in the first quarter of this year. But the precise timing is an open question, as is the size of the likely drop. Societe Generale SA analysts recently forecast the pound may fall to 40-45 per dollar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.