(Bloomberg) -- Egypt held interest rates after inflation kept slowing from a record while the government eyes an expanded International Monetary Fund loan and speculation swirls over the timing of a much-awaited currency devaluation.

The central bank left the deposit rate at 19.25% and the lending rate at 20.25%, its Monetary Policy Committee said Thursday. Nine of 13 economists surveyed by Bloomberg correctly predicted the decision, which maintains the benchmark at its highest level in data that stretches back to 2006.

The committee “will not hesitate to utilize all its available tools to ensure that the policy stance is set at sufficiently restrictive levels to preserve the decelerating trend of underlying inflation,” it said in a statement.

The North African country is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and its first monetary tightening since August is likely just a matter of time. With President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi reelected this month, many economists expect Egypt’s fourth currency devaluation since early 2022 to follow in the coming weeks, probably accompanied by another sharp rate hike.

The pound has been trading at 30.9 per dollar at Egyptian banks for much of this year, but it’s around 36% weaker on the black market, at 50. That’s about the same level that investors expect it to weaken to over the next 12 months.

The guessing over timing of a devaluation has been given an added frisson by the prospect of extra support from the IMF, which is urging a more flexible exchange rate. The lender agreed on a $3 billion loan for Egypt a year ago — although little has so far been disbursed — and may be poised to double that amount, according to people familiar with the matter.

A key IMF concern is shoring up a country seen as a regional linchpin while the Israel-Hamas war rages next door. Egypt garners substantial foreign exchange from tourism and Suez Canal transit fees, with the latter — usually worth billions of dollars a year — at potential risk by attacks in the Red Sea that have prompted many shipping firms to stop using the waterway.

A slowdown in inflation in October and November also favored Thursday’s rate hold. The weakened pound had driven the figure to a record 38% in September, piling more pain on households in the most populous Middle Eastern nation of more than 105 million people.

The MPC added that “the tight monetary stance aims to steer the future path of annual inflation rates towards the CBE’s upcoming target levels and to safeguard price stability over the medium term.”

“I don’t see much to gain from a hike at this stage,” Simon Williams, economist for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa at HSBC Holding Plc, said before the decision. The regulator will likely “wait until the FX is allowed to adjust, and then take rates higher in tandem with support from the IMF,” he said.

