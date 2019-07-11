(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s central bank held interest rates, opting for caution to assess the impact of recent fuel subsidy cuts even as annual inflation fell to a three-year low.

The Monetary Policy Committee kept the lending rate at 16.75% and the deposit rate at 15.75%, even as some analysts said a sharp deceleration in inflation to 9.4% in June may provide the impetus for an earlier-than-expected rate cut.

