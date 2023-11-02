(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged, likely saving its next bout of monetary tightening for another currency devaluation that’s widely expected to follow December’s presidential elections.

The Monetary Policy Committee maintained its deposit rate at 19.25% and the lending rate at 20.25%, it said Thursday in a statement. Nine of 13 economists in a Bloomberg survey correctly predicted the decision, which leaves the benchmark at its highest level in data that stretches back to 2006.

The second consecutive rate hold came despite Egypt’s annual inflation hitting a record 38% — a reflection of three devaluations of the pound since early 2022. While the International Monetary Fund is urging Egypt to enact a more flexible currency policy to move ahead with a $3 billion rescue program, authorities appear unlikely to hand the country’s 105 million-plus population another price shock before the Dec. 10-12 ballot.

The central bank will likely “remain on hold for the remainder of the year,” Jean-Michel Saliba, Middle East and North Africa economist at Bank of America Corp., said before the decision. Tightening will only happen after possible “increased pound flexibility in the first quarter of next year.”

Authorities are also having to weigh the unpredictable economic impact of the Israel-Hamas war raging on its northeastern border.

The conflict has affected Egypt’s gas imports from Israel and stoked speculation over the future of the North African nation’s shipments of liquefied natural gas to Europe. But it’s also reminded the West of Cairo’s pivotal regional role, potentially spurring new aid and investment.

Egypt’s economy may get a “deflationary shock” should its income from tourism and energy flows decline due to the war, though it’s too early to judge the extent with certainty, Saliba said.

Read More: Egypt Seeks to Boost IMF Loan Over $5 Billion Amid Currency Woes

Annual price increases have been above 30% for much of this year. The government has said tackling soaring costs is a top priority, with the central bank targeting inflation of 5%-9% by the fourth quarter of 2024.

--With assistance from Joel Rinneby.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.