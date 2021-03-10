(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in urban parts of Egypt accelerated to 4.5% in February, its highest rate in two months, according to the state-run statistics agency.

The annual rate climbed from 4.3% in January and followed two consecutive months of deceleration. On a monthly basis, consumer prices inched up 0.2%, CAPMAS said Wednesday in a report.

Food prices fell 0.5% in February compared to the previous year and were unchanged month-on-month. Food and beverages account for the largest single component of Egypt’s inflation basket.

Egypt’s central bank is due to announce its next interest-rate decision on March 18. Authorities have set an inflation target of 7%, plus or minus 2 percentage points, for the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Updates with food prices from third paragraph.)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.