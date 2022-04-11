(Bloomberg) -- Inflation in urban parts of Egypt surged into double digits for the first time since May 2019 as soaring global food prices caused by the war in Ukraine pile more pressure on the North African nation’s economy.

Consumer prices climbed 10.5% year-on-year in March, up from 8.8% the previous month, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said Sunday. Inflation is likely to accelerate again in April as the impact of a recent devaluation of the Egyptian pound filters through the economy. Consumer prices climbed 2.2% month-on-month.

The steady annual rise is weighing on Egypt’s inflation-adjusted interest rate, which had been one of the world’s highest in recent years, helping to draw in billions of dollars in foreign investment in local debt. The central bank in March made its first rate hike since 2017 and most analysts predict more rises this year after Russia’s invasion of its neighbor tempered global appetite for riskier assets.

The world’s largest wheat importer, Egypt has been hit hard by the spike in global commodity prices and is also looking to limit the impact to its tourism sector, which previously relied on Russians and Ukrainians for about a third of all arrivals.

Authorities have requested discussions with the International Monetary Fund on new support that may include a loan, while oil-rich Gulf nations have pledged more than $20 billion in deposits and investments to shore up Egypt’s economy.

Annual inflation was driven by a 19.8% increase in food and beverage prices, the single largest component of the inflation basket. On a monthly basis, they were up 4.1%, reflecting increased shopping ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which began in early April.

Core inflation, a gauge that strips out volatile items like food, accelerated to 10.1% in March from 7.2% the month before, the central bank said.

With the “global spike in commodity prices and the depreciation in the pound, local inflation trends are expected to inch up gradually and hit a peak by August” of 12%-13%, said Radwa El-Swaify, head of research at Cairo-based Al Ahly Pharos.

After that “they will start to normalize,” she said, estimating an average of 11% in the final quarter of 2022. That exceeds the central bank’s target range of 5%-9%.

S&P Global’s Purchasing Managers Index, which measures non-oil activity in the private sector, fell to its lowest in 21 months in March, with companies reducing jobs for the fifth consecutive month.

If the Ukraine war continues and the U.S. Federal Reserve maintains momentum on monetary tightening, “Egypt’s central bank might resort to another 100 basis points interest rate hike by June,” El-Swaify said.

