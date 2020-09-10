(Bloomberg) --

Annual inflation in urban parts of Egypt eased to its lowest level since October 2019, aided by a decline in food prices, according to the state-run statistics agency, CAPMAS.

The inflation rate in August slowed to 3.4% compared to 4.2% the previous month. On a month-on-month basis, prices fell 0.2%. Food and beverage prices, which account for the largest single component of the inflation basket, fell 4.1% on an annual basis, according to CAPMAS.

