(Bloomberg) -- Monthly inflation in urban parts of Egypt decelerated to its lowest level in 18 months in December, pulled down by an easing in food prices, according to the state-run statistics agency, CAPMAS.

Monthly inflation decelerated 0.4% compared to a 0.8% expansion in November. Meanwhile, the annual rate slowed to 5.4% from 5.7% the previous month, according to CAPMAS. On a monthly basis, food and beverage prices, which comprise the largest single component of the inflation basket, fell 1.2%.

