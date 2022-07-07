(Bloomberg) --

Inflation in urban parts of Egypt slowed in June after a six-month acceleration that left the country facing some of its biggest cost increases in years.

Consumer prices rose 13.2% from a year earlier, down from 13.5% the previous month, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said Thursday. On a monthly basis, inflation was negative 0.1%, falling below zero for the first time since December.

A 1.8% monthly decline in the cost of food and beverages, which make up the largest single component of the inflation basket, was one of the main drivers behind the slowdown. Their annual increase in June was down to 22.3% from 24.8% in May.

Egypt, a major wheat importer, was particularly vulnerable to the economic fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on global commodities. Consumer prices in Egypt were also under pressure from the lingering effects of a March devaluation of the pound.

Before the surprise deceleration in June, most analysts predicted inflation won’t peak until July or August in anticipation of an increase in local fuel prices.

The central bank surprised most forecasters in June by keeping interest rates unchanged after making its biggest hike in a half-decade the month before. It’s said that faster inflation would be “temporarily tolerated” against its target of 7%, plus or minus two percentage points, in the fourth quarter. The regulator’s next rate decision is due Aug. 18.

Months of quickening price gains have pushed Egypt’s inflation-adjusted rates below zero. That’s undercut the country’s appeal to foreign investors in domestic bonds and bills, who’ve pulled some $20 billion from the local debt market this year.

Egypt’s government has called on its 100 million people to curb their spending and economize, acknowledging there’s a limit to the price increases they can endure. Inflation has also weighed on the non-oil private sector, which had its worst performance since 2020 in June as demand slumped after a sharp spike in prices and the pound’s devaluation.

Input costs soared at the fastest pace for almost four years, prompting companies to raise their selling charges the most since February 2017, according to a survey this week by S&P Global.

