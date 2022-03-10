(Bloomberg) -- Consumer prices in urban parts of Egypt accelerated to their highest level since mid-2019 as food costs soared.

Annual inflation was 8.8% in February versus 7.3% the previous month, the state-run statistics agency CAPMAS said Thursday. The rise was the most since June 2019, according to Bloomberg calculations, and was led by a 17.6% increase in food and beverage prices.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.6% in February.

