(Bloomberg) -- Egypt’s inflation rate unexpectedly accelerated in February, a trend that may continue after a much-anticipated flotation of the pound aimed at turning around the troubled economy.

Consumer prices in urban parts of the North African country rose by an annual 35.7% last month compared with 29.8% in January, according to data published Sunday by the state statistics agency CAPMAS. Prices were up 11.4% month on month, a record according to data compiled by Bloomberg News stretching back to 2007.

Food and beverage prices, which account for the largest single component of the inflation basket, climbed by 50.9% annually and 16.7% on a monthly basis.

“Unexpectedly large spikes” in food, health, education and recreation prices fueled the increase, according to Allen Sandeep, director of research at Naeem Holding in Cairo. A record interest rate hike last week appears to have been a “front-loaded move to tackle inflation,” he said.

Egyptian consumer price growth had been gradually slowing since hitting record highs last summer amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Now the focus will be on the impact of the central bank’s March 6 decision to let the pound tumble more than 38%, helping seal a new $8 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund.

President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said he had held off on the latest currency move because it impacted national security and “because we couldn’t do this unless we had a considerable sum of money with which we could organize this market.”

The president also stressed the challenges which Egyptians had endured over the past years were the result of efforts to build the nation. “All our efforts and all our resources were in this country,” El-Sisi said at an event on Saturday, in his first comments on the currency flotation.

Read more: Egypt Unlocks $8 Billion IMF Loan to Ease Crisis With FX Float

While the IMF had long called on Egypt to allow more currency flexibility, authorities were wary of the social impact of fueling another surge in costs. They finally took the step after securing a landmark $35 billion investment deal with the United Arab Emirates in late February.

The central bank said in its statement announcing last week’s 600-basis-point rate hike that its focus was on curbing inflation. Officials also argued that the decision was key to eliminating dueling exchange rates that had crippled the economy.

Driving the surprise jump in February’s inflation rate was the “spike in the Egyptian pound’s parallel rate during the month to historical highs before it trended lower” ahead of the currency flotation, said Mohamed Abu Basha, head of research at Cairo-based investment bank EFG Hermes.

Economists are split on how significantly the currency’s plunge will affect consumer costs. With imports squeezed for almost two years and dollars in short supply, many goods were already being de facto priced according to the currency’s value on the local black market. At its height that was more than double the official rate of about 30.9 per dollar.

(Updates with chart, comments from economist, president)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.