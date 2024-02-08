(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian inflation slowed for a fourth consecutive month, a respite that may prove only temporary as expectations build for another dramatic devaluation of the pound.

Consumer prices in urban parts of the country increased an annual 29.8% in January, compared with 33.7% the previous month, according to data published Thursday by state statistics agency CAPMAS.

Increases in the cost of food and beverages, the largest single component of the inflation basket, fell to 47.9%. Monthly inflation was 1.6% versus 1.4% in December.

The annual rate’s decline was partly due to its favorable comparison with the much higher consumer-price index a year before. And while inflation has substantially cooled from a record 38% in mid-2023, its future trajectory depends on Egypt’s troubled currency, with another weakening likely fueling a new surge in costs.

The North African nation is in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a loan boost that may bring in other partners and secure some $10 billion in financing, although a deal will likely hinge on authorities loosening the reins on the pound. It’s trading at about 30.9 per dollar at banks but closer to 60 on the local black market, highlighting Egypt’s chronic foreign-exchange shortage.

Most economists expect a devaluation in the first quarter of this year — the fourth such move since early 2022 — although there’s little consensus on the exact timing or how far the pound will fall.

The central bank last week hiked interest rates for the first time since August, and authorities Wednesday announced a new package of wage hikes for government workers — moves that may set the stage for a weakening of the currency.

Another inflationary pressure will likely come from increased consumer demand stemming from the holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10. Egyptians usually stock up on food and essentials before the period, which is marked by family gatherings and large evening meals.

