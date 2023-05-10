You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
May 10, 2023
Egypt Is Said to Plan Selling Further 10% Stake in Telecom Egypt
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt has revived plans to sell an additional 10% stake in state-run Telecom Egypt through a share sale this month, according to people familiar with the matter, as the North African nation seeks to raise cash and reassure investors.
The company will start a book-building process aimed at institutional investors as soon as this week and shares will be listed on the Egyptian stock exchange, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.
The government has set the indicative price for the offering at 22.25 Egyptian pounds per share, they said, representing an offering size of about 3.8 billion pounds ($122.8 million). That represents a discount of 3.8% to Telecom Egypt’s last close of 23.14 pounds.
Representatives for Telecom Egypt couldn’t be reached for comment. The country’s communications and information technology ministry declined to comment.
The offering, which had been discussed in March as one option to raise funds, will mark an important step in a drawn out process to sell state companies as part of a government push to exit some sectors, make room for private sector growth and attract international investors.
Read also: Egypt to Test Market in April With Stake Sale, May Add New Names
The drive is part of a broader program to revamp Egypt’s struggling economy, which has included devaluing the currency three times since March 2022 —- a move that helped secure a $3 billion program from the International Monetary Fund.
Telecom Egypt is 80% owned by the government and hadn’t been included on an initial list of 32 state enterprises up for sale. The company also holds a 45% stake in Vodafone Egypt, which officials have been considering to offload — in total or in part — to Gulf-based investors.
--With assistance from Julia Fioretti.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:07
Evictions: These are your rights as renter in each province and territory
-
3:07
Canadians spending on services, but pullback expected: RBC
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
-
7:07
$3,000 for a one bedroom? Experts say this will be the norm
-
6:43
Wendy’s turns to AI-powered chatbots for drive-thru orders
-
7:52
What would a digital Canadian dollar look like? Public input wanted