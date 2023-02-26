(Bloomberg) --

Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates signed agreements to set up nine integrated industrial projects with an investment of over $2 billion, according to the North African nation’s Industry Ministry.

The 12 agreements cover a range of sectors, including agriculture, medicine, minerals, chemicals and electric cars, according to the statement issued Sunday.

Among the agreements are:

UAE’s M Glory Holding: Investment value of $550 million to set up three electric car plants, with specialized assembly lines in the UAE, Jordan and Egypt

UAE’s CFC Investment Holding Co: Investment value of $400 million to set up an industrial complex for feed and chemicals in Egypt

Emirates Global Aluminum: $200 million investment to establish metallurgical silicon plant in the UAE

