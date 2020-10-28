(Bloomberg) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi said freedoms shouldn’t ride roughshod over others’ feelings but stressed that defending religion can never be a pretext for violence, as anger has risen in the Muslim world over a French debate on Islam.

The comments on Wednesday, during a speech marking the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, follow widespread condemnation in the Middle East of French President Emmanuel Macron’s description of Islam as a religion “in crisis.” The debate has been fed by a crackdown on Islamists following the beheading of a French teacher.

El-Sisi said the world’s Muslims shouldn’t be grouped together with extremists, the state-run Ahram Gate reported.

The Egyptian leader, who has spearheaded a years-long offensive against Islamists and their supporters, urged the “categorical rejection” of violence under the banner of defending religion or sacred texts.

