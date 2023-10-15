54m ago
Egypt Looking to Host International Meeting on Palestine Issue
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Egypt has sent invitations to host an international regional summit aimed at addressing the recent developments relating to the Palestinian issue, the Presidency said Sunday in a statement.
The government is intensifying communication with regional and international relief organizations in order to deliver the aid needed in the Gaza Strip, according to the statement which included the resolutions reached after a meeting of the country’s National Security Council.
The statement didn’t provide further details on who was invited or when it could be held.
Israel Latest: Foreigners Unable to Cross to Egypt From Gaza
Egypt stands ready to make any effort to calm the current situation involving fighting between Israel and Hamas, it said while also noting that the country’s national security is a “red line” and that there would be “no complacency” in protecting it.
--With assistance from Salma El Wardany.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:34
Canadians are cutting back on spending, RBC report shows
-
7:20
Thief used phoney document in $20M gold heist, lawsuit against Air Canada claims
-
7:15
What the global bond sell-off means for Canadians
-
5:58
Inside the battle over mining in Ontario's Ring of Fire
-
6:12
Financial planning for raising kids: expert says cash flow is key
-
6:01
Porter to add two California destinations