Egypt Looks to Reset Clocks to Save Energy and Revive Economy

(Bloomberg) -- Egypt plans to implement daylight-saving time starting in April, a move the government says will conserve energy use amid a growing economic crisis.

Under the shift approved Wednesday by the Cabinet, clocks will go forward by one hour from April 29 to Oct. 26, echoing other countries in ensuring darkness falls at a later time in warmer months. That, in theory, reduces the amount of power people use as they come home from school or work.

The decision is a reaction to the “economic challenges the world is witnessing and the government’s efforts” to reduce energy usage, according to a statement.

The move comes as Egypt battles a dollar shortage, a dearth of capital inflows and increasing food and power prices — in part caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials have been looking to cut spending and attract investment, particularly from historic allies in the Gulf region.

Egypt’s government last year ordered the dimming of street lights, along with other efforts to conserve energy, leaving many people unhappy that already poorly maintained roads were made more dangerous.

The concept of daylight-saving time has been traced back to the 18th century and the mind of scientist and serial inventor Benjamin Franklin.

