Egypt is selling its longest dollar bond on record, seizing on investor appetite for riskier assets as it spreads out the burden of servicing debt.

As well as a 40-year note, the Arab world’s most populous nation is offering bonds maturing in four and 12 years, according to a person familiar with the matter, who is not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified. Yield guidance is about 8.6% for the bonds due in 2059, 4.9% to 5% for the four-year debt, and about 7.5% for the 12-year notes, the person said.

Egypt has been the biggest bond issuer in Africa in the past three years since it embarked on a sweeping economic reform program backed by the International Monetary fund. The government is taking advantage of fund flows into emerging-market debt amid signs of a possible trade deal between the U.S. and China, and as sub-zero yields in core markets push investors into higher-yielding securities.

The yield on Egypt’s $1.7 billion of notes maturing in 2030 rose 1 basis point to 6.92% as of 1:46 p.m. in Cairo, paring its drop this year to 87 basis points.

Egypt has already issued $6.2 billion of dollar and euro securities this year, and sold $9 billion-worth in 2018.

The Finance Ministry has embarked on a four-year strategy to reduce its debt load to 80% of gross domestic product by June 2022 from about 92% in June 2019. It also plans to more than double the average maturity of its sovereign securities to around four years by June 2020 from 1.9 years in 2017-2018.

To that end, the government will raise the share of longer-dated debt to 40% of annual domestic issuance by the end of the current fiscal year begun in July, from 5% in 2017-2018, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in an interview last month. The government is targeting as much as $7 billion from international markets this fiscal year, and may sell its first Sukuk, Panda and Samurai bonds, as well as green and euro-denominated notes.

Investor interest has helped African countries including Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Angola issued debt maturing in 30 years or later over the past two years.

BNP Paribas SA, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Natixis SA and Standard Chartered Plc are organizing the bond sale.

